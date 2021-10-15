Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U S Bureau of Census : Press Release | October 14, 2021 Small Business Pulse Survey Phase 6 Weekly Data Release The U.S. Census Bureau today released new data from the sixth phase of the Small Business Pulse Survey (SBPS).

10/15/2021 | 04:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OCT. 14, 2021 - The U.S. Census Bureau today released new data from the sixth phase of the Small Business Pulse Survey (SBPS). Data collection began August 16. Results will be released weekly August 26 to October 21. New content in the SBPS Phase 6 covers difficulties hiring employees, new workplace norms, changes in demand for goods or services, and price changes from suppliers. In addition, Phase 6 will include information consistent with previous phases regarding location closings and openings, changes in employment, workplace vaccine and testing requirements, supply chain disruptions, and expectations concerning future operations.

Weekly data are available at the national, sector, state and metropolitan statistical area (MSA) level for the largest MSAs and Puerto Rico through the SBPS interactive tool and downloadable files. Sector and subsector data are also available. The SBPS collects near real-time data on the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on small businesses. These data inform federal and state decision-making.

No news release associated with this product. Tip sheet only.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 08:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:38aBitcoin tops $60,000, nears record high, on growing U.S. ETF hopes
RE
04:37aEquity, bond funds see inflows as markets hit rough patch - BOFA
RE
04:37aSingapore power price spike partly due to lower Indonesia gas -regulator
RE
04:36aExclusive-Evergrande's $1.7 billion Hong Kong headquarters sale flops as buyer withdraws -sources
RE
04:36aZambia's state power firm Zesco has $3.5 billion debt - energy minister
RE
04:33aNext four UK carbon permit auctions to have more on the block after partial clearance
RE
04:32aDeal scrapped after yuexiu's board opposed the purchase over worries on evergrande's financial health - sources
RE
04:32aChinese state-owned yuexiu property pulls out of planned $1.7 bln deal to buy china evergrande group's hong kong hq building - sources
RE
04:32aStocks, FX gain on improving sentiment, Turkish lira at new low
RE
04:31aSterling touches three-week high, boosted by BoE rate hike expectations
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1J&J puts talc liabilities into bankruptcy
2Analysis-Powell still favorite for Fed reinstatement but investors exam..
3Beter Bed N :  Bed Holding continued growth in Q3 2021 and launched sev..
4Big Tech to face another bipartisan U.S. antitrust bill
5Baloise Swiss Property Fund - listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange planned

HOT NEWS