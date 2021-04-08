U S Bureau of Census : Press Release | April 08, 2021 Small Business Pulse Survey Phase 4 Weekly Data Release The U.S. Census Bureau today released new data from the fourth phase of the Small Business Pulse Survey (SBPS).

Log in
04/08/2021 | 01:42pm EDT

APRIL 8, 2021 - The U.S. Census Bureau today released new data from the fourth phase of the Small Business Pulse Survey (SBPS).

04/08/2021 | 01:42pm EDT
APRIL 8, 2021 - The U.S. Census Bureau today released new data from the fourth phase of the Small Business Pulse Survey (SBPS). Data collection began Feb. 15. Results will be released weekly Feb. 25 to April 22. The SBPS includes questions on topics such as location closings, changes in employment, disruptions in the supply chain, the use of federal assistance initiatives such as the Paycheck Protection Program, vaccine requirements, planned capital expenditures, and expectations concerning future operations.

Data are available through the SBPS interactive tool and downloadable files. The SBPS collects near real-time data on the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on small businesses. These data inform federal and state decision-making.

No news release associated with this product. Tip sheet only.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 17:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
