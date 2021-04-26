Log in
U S Bureau of Census : Press Release | April 26, 2021 Census Bureau Releases Quality Indicators on 2020 Census This is the first time that the Census Bureau has released detailed analyses and operational quality metrics on the same day as the first population counts.

The operational metrics released today include information on how people responded to the 2020 Census, as well as how the Census Bureau accounted for addresses that did not respond. These metrics add to the unprecedented number of data quality indicators the Census Bureau has already provided on 2020 Census data collection.

New metrics are available for the nation, all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico in an interactive dashboard as well as a downloadable table.

These metrics show by state the percentage of addresses in the 2020 Census that the Census Bureau determined were occupied, vacant or nonexistent. That status was determined by:

  • Self-response: A household member responded online, by phone or by mail on their own.
  • Nonresponse Followup: A census taker collected a response from a household member or a proxy respondent, such as a neighbor, building manager or landlord.
  • Group quarters: The Census Bureau collected the response through the Group Quarters Enumeration (GQE) operation, which counts people living in places such as college dormitories, prisons and nursing homes.
  • Unresolved: The Census Bureau used imputation to assign a status and population count for addresses that remained unresolved after concluding data collection operations. Imputation is a statistical technique that fills in missing information using other available information.

The operational metrics also show how the Census Bureau resolved households through the Nonresponse Followup operation, such as through an interview with a member of the household, or a proxy, or through the use of administrative records. Finally, the metrics provide the percent of vacant addresses and the percent of deleted (i.e., nonexistent) addresses resolved with a proxy interview or by using administrative records, respectively.

The dashboard and the downloadable table provide comparable metrics from the 2010 Census. It is important to note there will be differences between the two decades across geographies. Many differences result from changes in how the 2020 Census was conducted compared to the 2010 Census. For example, the 2020 Census invited people to respond online.

While no single number can definitively quantify the quality of the census, looking at these metrics collectively and comparing them with past censuses provides an important perspective to consider. Preliminary analyses of the operational metrics are available in the Examining Operational Quality Metrics blog.

U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


