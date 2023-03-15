By Xavier Fontdegloria

Inventories at U.S. businesses contracted slightly in January, posting the first drop since April 2021, in a further sign that firms are scaling back restocking as demand weakens.

Business inventories decreased 0.1% in January, swinging from a 0.3% gain in December, according to data from the Commerce Department published Wednesday.

The reading misses expectations from economists in a poll by The Wall Street Journal, who expected inventories to be unchanged from the previous month.

Inventories rose 0.2% at retailers, were unchanged at manufacturers and declined 0.4% at wholesalers. On an annual basis, overall business inventories advanced 11.1%.

The ratio of inventories to sales--which hints at how many months it would take for businesses to clear their inventories at the current sales rate--fell to 1.34 in January from 1.36 in December as sales rose 1.5% on month. Still, the ratio was up compared with 1.27 the same month a year earlier, the data showed.

