Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Business Inventories Grew at Faster Pace in February

04/14/2022 | 10:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Xavier Fontdegloria


Growth in U.S. business inventories rose robustly in February, in a sign that firms kept efforts to replenish stockpiles amid persistent supply-chain bottlenecks.

Business inventories rose 1.5% in February after increasing 1.3% in January, according to data from the U.S. Commerce Department released Thursday. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected inventories to advance 1.3%.

Inventories rose on month by 2.5% at wholesalers, by 1.2% at retailers, and by 0.6% at manufacturers, the data showed.

The inventory-sales ratio was up to 1.26 from 1.25 the previous month.

Inventories are expected to continue rising in the short-term, but businesses will face a more difficult environment as lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine are likely to put more stress on supply chains and keep commodity prices high, economists say.


Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-22 1048ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16aEuro hits two-year low vs dollar as ECB seen in no rush to hike rates
RE
11:13aECB policymakers see July hike as still possible - sources
RE
11:12aMorgan Stanley's dealmakers shine as profit beats estimates
RE
11:11aVietnam to cap public debt at 60% of GDP through 2030 - government
RE
11:11aNasdaq, S&P 500 fall as growth shares lose steam; banks report mixed earnings
RE
11:09aWhite House launches diversity action plan for government
RE
11:04aS.Korea imports no Iran crude oil for March -customs
RE
11:03aBritain plans to send migrants to Rwanda under tougher asylum policy
RE
11:03aBritain plans to send migrants to Rwanda under tougher asylum policy
RE
11:01aU.S. consumer mood brightens in early April, survey shows
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russian companies, global banks could reap windfall from depositary rec..
2Elon Musk targets Twitter with $41 billion cash takeover offer
3Russia to tow crippled warship back to port after what Ukraine says was..
4BlackRock expects 75% of company and govt assets to be net zero-aligned..
5First Abu Dhabi Bank withdraws offer for Egypt's EFG Hermes

HOT NEWS