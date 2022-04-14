U.S. Business Inventories Grew at Faster Pace in February

By Xavier Fontdegloria

Growth in U.S. business inventories rose robustly in February, in a sign that firms kept efforts to replenish stockpiles amid persistent supply-chain bottlenecks.

Business inventories rose 1.5% in February after increasing 1.3% in January, according to data from the U.S. Commerce Department released Thursday. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected inventories to advance 1.3%.

Inventories rose on month by 2.5% at wholesalers, by 1.2% at retailers, and by 0.6% at manufacturers, the data showed.

The inventory-sales ratio was up to 1.26 from 1.25 the previous month.

Inventories are expected to continue rising in the short-term, but businesses will face a more difficult environment as lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine are likely to put more stress on supply chains and keep commodity prices high, economists say.

