U.S. Business Inventories Rose in December Despite Waning Demand

U.S. businesses kept replenishing their inventories in December even though demand showed signs of weakening at the end of the year, according to data from the Commerce Department published Wednesday.

Business inventories rose 0.3% in December, the same increase registered in November and matching expectations from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Inventories rose 0.7% at retailers, 0.4% at manufacturers and 0.1% at wholesalers, the data showed.

On an annual basis, business inventories rose 12.7%, reflecting easing supply-chain bottlenecks over 2022.

The inventory-sales ratio increased to 1.37 in December from 1.35 in November as sales declined 0.6% on month. However, the ratio increased sharply compared with the 1.29 recorded the same month a year earlier.

