U.S. CBO projects 2021 deficit at $3 trillion, sees stronger growth

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. government's budget
deficit will decline slightly to about $3 trillion in fiscal
2021 despite higher coronavirus aid spending, the Congressional
Budget Office said on Thursday, citing a stronger rebound in
economic growth and tax revenues compared to previous forecasts.
The CBO said in updated forecasts that it expects GDP growth
to reach 7.4% in 2021, based on fourth-quarter comparisons,
tapering off to 3.1% growth in 2022 and 1.1% growth in 2023.
The fiscal 2020 budget deficit hit a record $3.129 trillion
due to coronavirus aid programs and a severe drop in economic
activity after COVID-19 lockdowns.
(Reporting by David Lawder
Editing by Paul Simao)