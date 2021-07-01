U.S. CBO projects 2021 deficit at $3 trillion, sees stronger growth

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. government's budget deficit will decline slightly to about $3 trillion in fiscal 2021 despite higher coronavirus aid spending, the Congressional Budget Office said on Thursday, citing a stronger rebound in economic growth and tax revenues compared to previous forecasts.

The CBO said in updated forecasts that it expects GDP growth to reach 7.4% in 2021, based on fourth-quarter comparisons, tapering off to 3.1% growth in 2022 and 1.1% growth in 2023.

The fiscal 2020 budget deficit hit a record $3.129 trillion due to coronavirus aid programs and a severe drop in economic activity after COVID-19 lockdowns. (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Paul Simao)