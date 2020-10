Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC REPORTS TOTAL DEATHS OF 214,108 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS AS OF YESTERDAY VERSUS 213,614 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON OCT. 11

* U.S. CDC REPORTS TOTAL NOVEL CORONAVIRUS CASES OF 7,740,934 AS OF YESTERDAY VS 7,694,865 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON OCT. 11 Source text: (https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/?CDC_AA_refVal=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdc.gov%2Fcoronavirus%2F2019-ncov%2Fcases-updates%2Fcases-in-us.html#cases)