Jan 30 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC REPORTS TOTAL NOVEL CORONAVIRUS CASES OF 25,780,144 AS OF YESTERDAY VERSUS 25,615,268 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON JAN 29

* U.S. CDC REPORTS TOTAL DEATHS OF 435,151 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS AS OF YESTERDAY VERSUS 431,619 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON JAN 29