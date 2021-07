Aug 1 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC REPORTS TOTAL DEATHS OF 610,873 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS AS OF JULY 31 VERSUS 609,853 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON JULY 30

* U.S. CDC REPORTS TOTAL NOVEL CORONAVIRUS CASES OF 34,926,462 AS OF JULY 31 VERSUS 34,818,278 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON JULY 30