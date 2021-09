Sept 11 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC REPORTS TOTAL DEATHS OF 656,318 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS IN ITS REPORT ON SATURDAY VERSUS 654,409 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON SEPT 10

* U.S. CDC REPORTS TOTAL NOVEL CORONAVIRUS CASES OF 40,870,648 IN ITS REPORT ON SATURDAY VERSUS 40,703,234 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON SEPT 10 Source text: https://bit.ly/2YIIo3H