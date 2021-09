Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

* U.S. CDC REPORTS TOTAL DEATHS OF 675,071 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS AS OF YESTERDAY VERSUS 672,738 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON SEPT 20

* U.S. CDC REPORTS TOTAL NOVEL CORONAVIRUS CASES OF 42,234,211 AS OF YESTERDAY VERSUS 42,031,103 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON SEPT 20