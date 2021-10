Oct 9 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC REPORTS TOTAL DEATHS OF 711,020 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS AS OF YESTERDAY VERSUS 708,784 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON OCT 8

* U.S. CDC REPORTS TOTAL NOVEL CORONAVIRUS CASES OF 44,217,318 AS OF YESTERDAY VS 44,105,375 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON OCT 8