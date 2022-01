Jan 8 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC REPORTS TOTAL NOVEL CORONAVIRUS CASES OF 59,521,277 AS OF YESTERDAY VERSUS 58,689,973 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON JAN 7

* U.S. CDC REPORTS TOTAL DEATHS OF 834,077 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS AS OF YESTERDAY VERSUS 831,729 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON JAN 7