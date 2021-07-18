U.S. CDC SAYS 161,232,483 INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 AS OF JULY 18

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Green Energie
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
French state ownership
Education
Water
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Green Energie
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
French state ownership
Education
Water
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
U.S. CDC SAYS 161,232,483 INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 AS OF JULY 18
07/18/2021 | 01:55pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
U.S. CDC SAYS 161,232,483 INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 AS OF JULY 18
© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16p
EXCLUSIVE
: J&J exploring putting talc liabilities into bankruptcy, sources say
RE
03:11p
J&j consumer unit says has not decided on any particular course of action
RE
03:11p
J&j has not yet decided whether to pursue plan that would put talc liabilities into entity that would file bankruptcy-sources
RE
03:11p
Johnson & johnson exploring putting baby powder and other talc liabilities into bankruptcy-sources
RE
03:11p
OPEC+ agrees oil supply boost after UAE, Saudi reach compromise
RE
01:55p
U.s. cdc says 161,232,483 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of july 18
RE
01:55p
U.s. cdc says 186,038,501 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of july 18 vs 185,765,452 individuals as of july 17
RE
01:54p
U.s. cdc says administered 337,740,358 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of july 18
RE
01:53p
U.s. cdc says delivered 390,100,605 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of july 18
RE
12:07p
France bans crushing and gassing of male chicks from 2022
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
U.S. tech companies disappointed with DACA ruling, urge Congress to act
2
OPEC+ agrees oil supply boost after UAE, Saudi reach compromise
3
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
: LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : backed fund to buy 60% of Italian fas..
4
AVIDIAN GOLD CORP.
: AVIDIAN GOLD : July 19, 2021 -Avidian Commences Exploration at the Golden Zone Project in..
5
'SHUTTLE DIPLOMACY GONE BAD'
: How Japan's investing star became embroiled in Toshiba board dispute
More news
HOT NEWS
TD HOLDINGS, INC.
+24.40%
TD Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqCM : GLG) entered into a non-binding agreement to acquire Jinbochuang Special Purpose Vehicle Co., Ltd. and Jinmeike New Material Co., Ltd.
GX ACQU
+27.18%
Celularity Inc. completed the acquisition of GX Acquisition Corp. in a reverse merger transaction.
FIBROGEN, INC.
-42.23%
FibroGen, Inc. Announces Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Review of Roxadustat
ENEA AB (PUBL)
+13.13%
Enea AB Publ Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
ERICSSON AB
-9.44%
Ericsson Cautions on Falling Sales in China
DORO AB (PUBL)
+5.26%
Doro AB Publ Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Master