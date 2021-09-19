U.S. CDC SAYS 2.16 MLN PEOPLE RECEIVED AN ADDITIONAL COVID-19 VACCINE DOSE SINCE AUGUST 13, 2021

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Quality stocks
Momentum stocks
trend-following stocks
Investment themes
Europe's family businesses
Lets all cycle!
Fintechs
Hydrogen
The SPAC
Luxury
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Europe's family businesses
Lets all cycle!
Fintechs
Hydrogen
The SPAC
Luxury
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
U.S. CDC SAYS 2.16 MLN PEOPLE RECEIVED AN ADDITIONAL COVID-19 VACCINE DOSE SINCE AUGUST 13, 2021
09/19/2021 | 02:10pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
U.S. CDC SAYS 2.16 MLN PEOPLE RECEIVED AN ADDITIONAL COVID-19 VACCINE DOSE SINCE AUGUST 13, 2021
© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:10p
U.s. cdc says 181,382,976 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of sept 19 versus 181,035,022 individuals as of sept 18
RE
02:10p
U.s. cdc says 2.16 mln people received an additional covid-19 vaccine dose since august 13, 2021
RE
02:09p
U.s. cdc says administered 385,586,012 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of sept 19 vs 384,911,290 doses administered as of sept 18
RE
02:09p
U.s. cdc says 211,776,515 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of sept 19 versus 211,489,242 individuals as of sept 18
RE
02:08p
U.s. cdc says delivered 466,561,785 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of sept 19 versus 466,569,635 doses delivered as of sept 18
RE
01:59p
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
: Lufthansa launches $2.5 billion capital increase to repay state bailout
RE
01:42p
World leaders return to U.N. with focus on pandemic, climate
RE
01:32p
Nigeria brings in custody rules to guard $9.7 billion funds industry
RE
01:32p
ARGUS MEDIA
: Baker Hughes agrees new Iraq gas capture project
PU
12:30p
UK has plans to protect consumers from soaring gas prices -business minister
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Evergrande begins repaying wealth product investors with property
2
Taiwan threatens to take China to WTO in new spat over fruit
3
China defends clampdown on tech firms in a meeting with Wall St execs -..
4
Aldar Properties : Abu Dhabi's state holding firm ADQ hires more banker..
5
European Union-style bloc pitched for Latin America, Caribbean
More news
HOT NEWS
PROTAGONIST THERAPEU.
-62.00%
Protagonist Drug Studies Placed on FDA Hold
TCR2 THERAPEUTICS IN.
-36.45%
TCR² Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Results from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Trial of Gavo-cel for Treatment Refractory Mesothelin-Expressing Solid Tumors
HELBIZ, INC.
+96.56%
Helbiz Inc. Announces Partnership between Helbiz Media and FOX Networks Group to Broadcast Serie B Championship
ALDAR PROPERTIES PJS.
+0.48%
Aldar Properties : Abu Dhabi's state holding firm ADQ hires more bankers as it steps up dealmaking
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRI.
+0.65%
Saudi Basic Industries : SABIC, ExxonMobil JV in U.S. preparing for initial startup
BIOTEST AG
+10.42%
Grifols, S.A. made an offer to acquire remaining 54.52% stake in Biotest Aktiengesellschaft for approximately 810 million.
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave