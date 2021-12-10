Log in
Latest News
U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 480,567,772 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF DEC 10

12/10/2021 | 04:35pm EST
U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 480,567,772 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF DEC 10


Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:39pBiden orders U.S. to stop financing carbon-intense fossil fuel projects abroad
RE
04:37pWall Street gains, S&P hits record closing high as CPI meets expectations
RE
04:35pU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 49,593,113 as of yesterday vs 49,458,520 in previous report on dec 9
RE
04:35pU.s. cdc reports total deaths of 791,963 due to coronavirus as of yesterday vs 790,766 in previous report on dec 9
RE
04:35pU.s. cdc says 238,143,066 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of dec 10 vs 237,468,725 individuals as of dec 9
RE
04:35pU.s. cdc says as of december 10, 51,749,171 people received a booster dose for covid-19 vaccine since august 13, 2021
RE
04:35pU.s. cdc says 201,279,582 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of dec 10 vs 200,717,387 individuals as of dec 9
RE
04:35pU.s. cdc says delivered 591,558,685 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of dec 10 vs 588,422,575 doses as of dec 9
RE
04:35pU.s. cdc says administered 480,567,772 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of dec 10
RE
04:30pMaterials Up Slightly Amid Trepidation About Growth Outlook -- Materials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

