U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 55,220,364 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS PER UPDATE ON FEB. 16

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Canada
Deutschland
España
France
Italia
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
United Kingdom
United States
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Europe's family businesses
Lets all cycle!
Fintechs
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Europe's family businesses
Lets all cycle!
Fintechs
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
News
>
Economy & Forex
News : Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 55,220,364 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS PER UPDATE ON FEB. 16
02/16/2021 | 01:33pm EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 55,220,364 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS PER UPDATE ON FEB. 16
© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:35a
U.s. cdc says 5,968,542 doses of covid-19 vaccine administered in long-term care homes as per update on feb. 16
RE
07:35a
Spain betting on vaccine passports to revive summer tourism
RE
07:34a
U.s. cdc says 15,015,434 individuals have received two doses of covid-19 vaccine as per update on feb. 16
RE
07:33a
U.s. cdc says 39,670,551 individuals have received one or more doses of covid-19 vaccine as per update on feb. 16
RE
07:33a
U.s. cdc says administered 55,220,364 doses of covid-19 vaccine as per update on feb. 16
RE
07:32a
U.s. cdc says delivered 71,657,975 doses of covid-19 vaccine as per update on feb. 16
RE
07:31a
PRINTED IN DAYS, A HOUSE
: New York firm takes 3D printing to the next level
RE
07:31a
University of Alberta crowned National Champion of The Governor's Challenge
PU
07:31a
MARKET CONCENTRATION AND UNIFORM PRICING
: Evidence from Bank Mergers
PU
07:30a
U.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 27,542,421 as per update on feb. 16
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Bill Gates warns that manufacturing could challenge climate goals
2
DOW JONES 30
: Big data firm Palantir signals slower annual revenue growth, shares fall
3
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
: GLOBAL MARKETS: Stocks rise, bonds sell off as the 'reflation' trade ga..
4
U.S. Supreme Court clears way for Ghosn's accused escape plotters extradition
5
Glencore reinstates dividend ahead of Glasenberg exit
More news
HOT NEWS
BANK OF NEW YORK MEL.
+2.38%
Bank of New York Mellon : Bitcoin Trades Above $50,000 for First Time -- Update
CVS HEALTH CORPORATI.
-4.52%
CVS Health : Signals Re-entry Into ACA Marketplaces
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
+2.53%
JPMorgan Chase : Issues $1 Billion in Social Bonds
IMAX CHINA HOLDING, .
+31.14%
Cinema stocks jump as China's holiday box office sets revenue record
ALIBABA PICTURES GRO.
+34.58%
Alibaba Pictures : Chinese cinema stocks a hit as New Year drives box office record
NIPRO CORPORATION
+9.07%
Nipro : Syringe shortage hampers Japan's COVID-19 vaccination roll out
More news
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
The best of tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave