Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. CDC SAYS DELIVERED 639,717,695 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF JAN 8

01/08/2022 | 03:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

U.S. CDC SAYS DELIVERED 639,717,695 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF JAN 8


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:27pU.s. cdc says as of january 8, 74,617,848 people received a booster dose for covid-19 vaccine since august 13, 2021
RE
03:27pU.s. cdc says 207,452,448 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of jan 8 vs 207,229,983 individuals as of jan 7
RE
03:27pU.s. cdc says 246,447,823 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of jan 8 vs 246,050,320 individuals as of jan 7
RE
03:26pU.s. cdc says administered 518,021,463 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of jan 8 vs 516,597,039 doses as of jan 7
RE
03:26pU.s. cdc says delivered 639,717,695 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of jan 8
RE
03:21pRussia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan
RE
03:10pU.S. open to talks with Russia on exercises, missile deployments -official
RE
03:10pU.S. open to talks with Russia on exercises, missile deployments -official
RE
03:05pUK Labour poll lead narrows versus Johnson's Conservatives
RE
02:48pUK COVID-19 death toll exceeds 150,000 after Omicron surge
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook parent's head of communications leaves company
2Tesla raises Full Self Driving software price to $12,000 in U.S., Musk ..
3Omicron surge pushes U.S. COVID hospitalizations toward record high
4Serbia may suspend lithium deal with Rio Tinto - PM Brnabic
5British fintech PrimaryBid close to finalising $150 million funding fro..

HOT NEWS