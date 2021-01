U.S. CDC Says Administered 29.6 Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine As Of Jan. 30

Jan 30 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC SAYS DISTRIBUTED 49,932,850 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF JAN. 30 VERSUS 49,216,500 DOSES DISTRIBUTED AS OF JAN. 29

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 29,577,902 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF JAN. 30 VERSUS 27,884,661 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF JAN. 29

* U.S. CDC SAYS 24,064,165 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED ONE OR MORE DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF JAN. 30 VERSUS 22,858,318 INDIVIDUALS AS OF JAN. 29

* U.S. CDC SAYS 5,259,693 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED TWO DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF JAN. 30 VERSUS 4,780,888 INDIVIDUALS AS OF JAN. 29

* U.S. CDC SAYS 3,505,431 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE ADMINISTERED IN LONG-TERM CARE HOMES AS OF JAN 30 VERSUS 3,314,266 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF JAN 29 Source text: https://bit.ly/3r8XDvY