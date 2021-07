July 4 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 330,604,253 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF JULY 4 VERSUS 329,970,551 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF JULY 3

* U.S. CDC SAYS DELIVERED 383,068,740 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF JULY 4 VERSUS 383,067,560 DOSES DELIVERED AS OF JULY 3

* U.S. CDC SAYS 157,323,738 INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 AS OF JULY 4 VERSUS 156,982,549 INDIVIDUALS AS OF JULY 3

* U.S. CDC SAYS 182,412,776 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF JULY 4 VERSUS 182,109,860 INDIVIDUALS AS OF JULY 3 Source text: https://bit.ly/36bRvKH