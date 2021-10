Oct 17 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 408,265,959 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF OCT 17 VERSUS 407,446,961 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF OCT 16

* U.S. CDC SAYS 218,805,579 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF OCT 17 VERSUS 218,562,924 INDIVIDUALS AS OF OCT 16

* U.S. CDC SAYS 189,141,481 INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 AS OF OCT 17 VERSUS 188,902,483 INDIVIDUALS AS OF OCT 16

* U.S. CDC SAYS AS OF OCTOBER 17 10,461,286 PEOPLE RECEIVED A BOOSTER DOSE FOR COVID-19 VACCINE SINCE AUGUST 13, 2021