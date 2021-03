March 14 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC SAYS DELIVERED 135,847,835 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MARCH 14 VERSUS 133,337,525 DOSES AS OF MARCH 13

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 107,060,274 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MARCH 14 VERSUS 105,703,501 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF MARCH 13

* U.S. CDC SAYS 69,784,210 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MARCH 14 VERSUS 68,884,011 INDIVIDUALS AS OF MARCH 13

* U.S. CDC SAYS 37,459,269 INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 AS OF MARCH 14 VERSUS 36,929,777 INDIVIDUALS AS OF MARCH 13

* U.S. CDC SAYS 7,547,477 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE ADMINISTERED IN LONG-TERM CARE HOMES AS OF MARCH 14 VERSUS 7,538,985 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF MARCH 13