March 20 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC SAYS 7,648,211 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE ADMINISTERED IN LONG-TERM CARE HOMES AS OF MARCH 20 VERSUS 7,630,706 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF MARCH 19

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 121,441,497 OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MARCH 20 VERSUS 118,313,818 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF MARCH 19

* U.S. CDC SAYS DELIVERED 156,734,555 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MARCH 20 VERSUS 154,199,235 DOSES AS OF MARCH 19

* U.S. CDC SAYS 43,036,818 INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 AS OF MARCH 20 VERSUS 41,934,629 INDIVIDUALS AS OF MARCH 19

* U.S. CDC SAYS 79,367,225 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MARCH 20 VERSUS 77,230,061 INDIVIDUALS AS OF MARCH 19 Source text : [ID:https://bit.ly/2PcsPMQ] Further company coverage: [ ]