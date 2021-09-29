U.S. CDC calls for more COVID-19 vaccinations among pregnant women

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention on Wednesday issued a health advisory to increase
COVID-19 vaccinations among women who are pregnant, recently
pregnant or trying to become pregnant, to prevent serious
illness and death.
The CDC said its data showed https://bit.ly/39VfL5z only 31%
of pregnant people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Although more pregnant women are now vaccinated, the CDC said
uptake of vaccines for pregnant women has been lower compared to
the general population.
The health agency said in August pregnant women should be
vaccinated against COVID-19, based on a new analysis that did
not show increased risk for miscarriage.
The CDC said in addition to risks of severe illness and
death for pregnant people, there is an increased risk of preterm
birth in COVID-19 infected individuals.
The health agency, in its latest advisory, cited data that
showed roughly 97% of pregnant people hospitalized with
coronavirus were unvaccinated.
