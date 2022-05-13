Log in
U.S. CDC closes investigation on Abbott's infant formula

05/13/2022 | 01:30pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Abbott Laboratories logo is displayed on a screen at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has closed its investigation on Abbott Laboratories' infant formula, with no additional cases of infections, according to a notice on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.

The agencies were investigating bacterial infections linked to the infant formula manufactured at Abbott's Sturgis facility in Michigan.

The FDA, in a notice on Friday, said the CDC's investigation was closed on May 12.

Following CDC's closure, FDA's collaboration network will not investigate the incident either, even as the agency itself continues working on the supply chain and food safety issues.Abbott in February recalled some baby formulas, including certain Similac products, made at the Sturgis plant after complaints about bacterial infections in infants who had consumed the products.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
