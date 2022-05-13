U.S. CDC closes investigation on Abbott's infant formula

The agencies were investigating bacterial infections linked to the infant formula manufactured at Abbott's Sturgis facility in Michigan.

The FDA, in a notice on Friday, said the CDC's investigation was closed on May 12.

Following CDC's closure, FDA's collaboration network will not investigate the incident either, even as the agency itself continues working on the supply chain and food safety issues.Abbott in February recalled some baby formulas, including certain Similac products, made at the Sturgis plant after complaints about bacterial infections in infants who had consumed the products.

