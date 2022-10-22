Advanced search
U.S. CDC director tests positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms

10/22/2022 | 01:07pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate holds a hearing on the monkeypox outbreak in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday night and is experiencing mild symptoms, the CDC said in a statement on Saturday.

The CDC added that the director is up to date on vaccines and is isolating at home, where she will participate in planned meetings virtually.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
