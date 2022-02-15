U.S. CDC eases warnings for cruises as new COVID infections fall

Feb 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday eased its warnings for cruise ships
by a notch from the highest level, seven weeks after the health
agency advised Americans against going on cruises.
The CDC made the decision in response to a decline in
COVID-19 cases on ships, but still recommended that people who
were not up to date with vaccines avoid cruises.
COVID-19 infections are decreasing in the United States,
with 168,485 new infections reported on average each day, or
about 21% of the peak, with the highest daily average reported
on Jan. 14.
(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru and David
Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)