U.S. CDC eases warnings for cruises as new COVID infections fall

02/15/2022 | 05:38pm EST
Feb 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday eased its warnings for cruise ships by a notch from the highest level, seven weeks after the health agency advised Americans against going on cruises.

The CDC made the decision in response to a decline in COVID-19 cases on ships, but still recommended that people who were not up to date with vaccines avoid cruises.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in the United States, with 168,485 new infections reported on average each day, or about 21% of the peak, with the highest daily average reported on Jan. 14. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
