  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months

12/09/2022 | 02:10pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows vials labelled

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday expanded the use of COVID-19 vaccines that target both the original coronavirus and Omicron sub-variants to include children aged 6 months through 5 years.

The development comes a day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the updated shots from Moderna as well as Pfizer and its partner BioNTech for use in children as young as 6 months.

Children aged 6 months through 5 years will now be eligible to get a Moderna bivalent booster 2 months after their final primary vaccination dose for COVID-19.

Pfizer/BioNTech's updated vaccine for children aged 6 months through 4 years can be given only as the third dose for those who are yet to complete their primary COVID-19 vaccinations.

Vaccines for young children in the United States were only approved in June this year, making them the last group to become eligible for vaccination.

Data from the CDC shows only 2.9% children under the age of 2 years, and less than 5% of children aged 2 to 4 years, who are eligible have completed their primary vaccination series as of Dec. 7.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE -0.29% 171.21 Delayed Quote.-33.36%
MODERNA, INC. -3.60% 178.07 Delayed Quote.-29.52%
PFIZER, INC. 0.27% 51.93 Delayed Quote.-14.92%
HOT NEWS