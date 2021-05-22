U.S. CDC investigating heart problem in few young vaccine recipients -NYT

May 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention is looking into reports that a very small number of
teenagers and young adults vaccinated against the coronavirus
may have experienced heart problems, The New York Times reported
on Saturday, citing the agency's vaccine safety group.
The group's statement was sparse in details, saying only
that there were "relatively few" cases and that they may be
entirely unrelated to vaccination, the report https://nyti.ms/3fEGtC7
said.
(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)