Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. CDC investigating heart problem in few young vaccine recipients -NYT

05/22/2021 | 06:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into reports that a very small number of teenagers and young adults vaccinated against the coronavirus may have experienced heart problems, The New York Times reported on Saturday, citing the agency's vaccine safety group.

The group's statement was sparse in details, saying only that there were "relatively few" cases and that they may be entirely unrelated to vaccination, the report https://nyti.ms/3fEGtC7 said. (Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05/22Yuan fluctuations in either direction to become norm - China central bank deputy governor
RE
05/22U.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 586,335 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday
RE
05/22CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : Vice-premier urges policies to spur jobs in old industrial bases
PU
05/22U.S. CDC investigating heart problem in few young vaccine recipients -NYT
RE
05/22Public health england says vaccines almost as effective against india covid variant as uk variant
RE
05/22Uk health minister hancock says he is increasingly confident about further easing of covid rules in june
RE
05/22Virgin Galactic moves closer to space tourism
RE
05/22APPLE  : App Store profits look 'disproportionate,' U.S. judge tells CEO Cook
RE
05/22TIM COOK : Apple CEO Tim Cook takes stand in antitrust trial
RE
05/22UNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR  : ECA, AUC walk stimulates community involvement in promoting road safety awareness
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients
2Yuan fluctuations in either direction to become norm - China central bank deputy governor
3U.S. CDC investigating heart problem in few young vaccine recipients -NYT
4BLUESKY DIGITAL ASSETS CORP. : Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. Provides MCTO Update
5CURRIE & BROWN : appoints new cost management director in Bristol

HOT NEWS