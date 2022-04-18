Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. CDC lifts COVID 'Do Not Travel' recommendations on about 90 countries

04/18/2022 | 03:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Air travellers wearing a protective face masks, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at JFK International airport in New York

(Reuters) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday it had dropped its "Do Not Travel" COVID-19 recommendations for about 90 international destinations.

Last week, the CDC said it was revising its travel recommendations and said it would its reserve Level 4 travel health notices "for special circumstances, such as rapidly escalating case trajectory or extremely high case counts."

The countries and other regions dropped to "Level 3: High," which still discourages travel by unvaccinated Americans, include the United Kingdom, France, Israel, Turkey, Australia, Greece, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Spain and Russia.

Also being lowered are Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Central African Republic, Chile, Czech Republic, Jordan, Lebanon, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Poland, Somalia, Uruguay and Vietnam.

The CDC currently lists no countries at "Level 4" that it has renamed "Special Circumstances/Do Not Travel."

The U.S. State Department said last week it was also sharply cutting back on "Do Not Travel" advisories for international destinations.

Out of about 215 countries and territories that it rates, the department currently lists nearly 120 at "Level Four: Do Not Travel", including much of Europe, Japan, Israel and Russia.

The department last week said its update due later on Monday "will leave approximately 10% of all travel advisories at Level 4 " including all risk factors, not just COVID.

"We believe the updated framework will help U.S. citizens make better informed decisions about the safety of international travel," it said in a statement.

Airlines and other travel groups have been pressing the Biden administration to lift the pre-departure COVID negative test requirements for international travelers, as many other countries have done. They also argued the Do Not Travel advisories were unnecessary and discouraged travel.

Administration officials say the issue has been under review but health officials have announced no changes.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Sonoma, California; Editing by Nick Macfie)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:13pWatchdog warned UK government of spyware infections inside 10 Downing Street
RE
03:10pWall Street seesaws as bond yields jumps on growth concerns
RE
03:06pU.S. CDC lifts COVID 'Do Not Travel' recommendations on about 90 countries
RE
03:03pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 7.12% to Settle at $7.8200 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:56pIsrael downs Gaza rocket, admonishes Jordan as Jerusalem tensions simmer
RE
02:49pU.S. CDC lifts COVID 'Do Not Travel' recommendations on about 90 countries
RE
02:48pU.S. charges ex-Brazilian CFO with planting false Berkshire Hathaway story
RE
02:44pUkraine says civilians killed in Lviv, new Russia push seen in east
RE
02:41pFrance's Macron says dialogue with Putin stalled after mass killings discovered in Ukraine
RE
02:30pFaced with criticism, Le Pen allies tone down rhetoric on hijab ban
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St flips into positive territory, BofA gains on strong earnings
2Infosys shares fall 9% as profit miss stokes growth normalisation fears
3Bank of America executives bullish after profit beat
4Russia flags further rate cut, more budget spending
5Rouble firms past 79 vs dollar, stocks down

HOT NEWS