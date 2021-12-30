U.S. CDC recommends against cruise travel as COVID-19 cases resurge

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention said people should avoid cruise travel regardless of
vaccination status, following a jump in onboard COVID-19 cases,
in a major blow to the industry that has been ravaged by the
pandemic.
The CDC on Thursday raised its COVID-19 Travel Health Notice
level for cruise ships to 4, its highest warning level.
"Even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting
and spreading COVID-19 variants," the health agency said.
With several cruise ships already on the seas, the CDC said
the passengers should get tested three to five days after their
trip ends, and self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days.
The CDC has investigated or started an investigation into
COVID-19 cases on more than 85 ships already. It had eased its
warnings for cruises by a notch from the highest level in June
after cases had eased.
(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shinjini Ganguli)