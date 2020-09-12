Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/12/2020 | 02:41pm EDT

Sept 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 6,427,058 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 46,045 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,035 to 192,388.

The CDC's tally https://bit.ly/2GDSzxr) of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, was of 4 p.m. EDT Sept. 11 versus its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:09pTake your threats off the table, Johnson tells EU in trade row
RE
03:47pTrump nominee elected to head Latin American development bank
RE
03:25pTropical Storm Sally could develop into hurricane by Monday, U.S. forecaster says
RE
03:16pSoftBank nears deal to sell Arm Holdings to Nvidia for more than $40 billion - WSJ
RE
02:41pU.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus
RE
02:37pOil producers evacuate U.S. Gulf of Mexico platforms as storm brews
RE
02:34pOil producers evacuate U.S. Gulf of Mexico platforms as storm brews
RE
02:18pU.S. lawmakers quiz Disney CEO over 'Mulan'
RE
01:58pTrump nominee elected to head Latin American development bank
RE
01:52pMexico adds more than 90,000 tax-paying jobs in August - IMSS
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PUMA SE : PUMA SE: 'THE KING IS BACK': PUMA signs long-term Partnership with Football Star Neymar Jr.
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : EXPLAINER: Next steps in the TikTok diplomatic dance
3GN STORE NORD A/S : GN STORE NORD A/S : Major shareholder notification – Société Générale S.A.
4J.JILL, INC. : J JILL : Obtains Necessary Consents to Implement out of Court Consensual Financial Restructurin..
5SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. : SoftBank Nearing Deal to Sell Arm Holdings to Nvidia for More Than $40 Billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group