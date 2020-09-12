U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus

Sept 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 6,427,058 cases of the new
coronavirus, an increase of 46,045 cases from its previous
count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,035 to
192,388.
The CDC's tally https://bit.ly/2GDSzxr) of cases of the
respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new
coronavirus, was of 4 p.m. EDT Sept. 11 versus its previous
report a day earlier.
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by
individual states.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)