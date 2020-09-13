Log in
U.S. CDC reports 193,195 deaths from coronavirus

09/13/2020 | 02:21pm EDT

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 6,467,481 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 40,423 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 807 to 193,195.

The CDC's tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, was of 4 p.m. EDT Sept. 12 versus its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

