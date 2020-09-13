U.S. CDC reports 193,195 deaths from coronavirus

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 6,467,481 cases of the new
coronavirus, an increase of 40,423 cases from its previous
count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 807 to
193,195.
The CDC's tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as
COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, was of 4 p.m. EDT Sept.
12 versus its previous report a day earlier.
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by
individual states.
(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)