U.S. CDC reports 194,092 deaths from coronavirus

Sept 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 6,537,627 cases of the new
coronavirus, an increase of 34,597 cases from its previous
count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 387 to
194,092.
The CDC's tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as
COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, is as of 4 p.m. ET on
Sept. 14 compared with its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/2GDSzxr)
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by
individual states.
(Reporting By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)