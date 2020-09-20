U.S. CDC reports 198,754 deaths from coronavirus

Sept 20 (Reuters - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention on Sunday reported 6,748,935 cases of the new
coronavirus, an increase of 42,561 cases from its previous
count, and said the number of U.S. deaths had risen by 655 to
198,754.
The CDC's tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as
COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus, was as of 4 p.m. EDT
on Saturday, versus its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/3mBxSCP)
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by
individual states.
(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)