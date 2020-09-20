U.S. CDC reports 198,754 deaths from coronavirus

Log in
09/20/2020 | 03:37pm EDT

Sept 20 (Reuters - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday reported 6,748,935 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 42,561 cases from its previous count, and said the number of U.S. deaths had risen by 655 to 198,754.

The CDC's tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus, was as of 4 p.m. EDT on Saturday, versus its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/3mBxSCP)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)

