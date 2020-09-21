Log in
U.S. CDC reports 199,024 coronavirus deaths

09/21/2020 | 01:05pm EDT

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 6,786,352 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 37,417 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 270 to 199,024.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Sept. 20 versus its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/2FWikc8)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

