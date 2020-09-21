U.S. CDC reports 199,024 coronavirus deaths

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 6,786,352 cases of the new
coronavirus, an increase of 37,417 cases from its previous
count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 270 to
199,024.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory
illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of
4 pm ET on Sept. 20 versus its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/2FWikc8)
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by
individual states.
(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by
Aditya Soni)