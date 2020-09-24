U.S. CDC reports 201,411 coronavirus deaths

Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 6,916,292 cases of the new
coronavirus, an increase of 41,310 cases from its previous
count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,136 to
201,411.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory
illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of
4 p.m. ET on Sept. 23 compared with its previous report a day
earlier.(https://bit.ly/2FWikc8)
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by
individual states.
(Reporting By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)