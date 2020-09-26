U.S. CDC reports 203,180 deaths from coronavirus

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 7,009,216 cases of the new
coronavirus, an increase of 50,584 from its previous count, and
said that the number of deaths had risen by 851 to 203,180.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory
illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of
4 p.m. ET on Sept. 25 compared with its previous report a day
earlier.(https://bit.ly/33XxDcR)
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by
individual states.
(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)