U.S. CDC reports 204,328 coronavirus deaths

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 7,095,422 cases of the new
coronavirus, an increase of 36,335 cases from its previous
count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 295 to
204,328.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory
illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4
p.m. ET on Sept. 27, compared with its previous report a day
earlier. (https://bit.ly/33XxDcR)
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by
individual states.
(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)