Latest News
U.S. CDC reports 204,328 coronavirus deaths

09/28/2020 | 02:04pm EDT

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 7,095,422 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 36,335 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 295 to 204,328.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Sept. 27, compared with its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/33XxDcR)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

