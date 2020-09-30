U.S. CDC reports 205,372 coronavirus deaths

Sept 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 7,168,077 cases of the
new coronavirus, an increase of 38,764 cases from its previous
count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 774 to
205,372.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory
illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of
4 pm ET on Sept. 29, compared with its previous report a day
earlier. (https://bit.ly/3kZDvsN)
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by
individual states.
(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)