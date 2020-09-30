Log in
U.S. CDC reports 205,372 coronavirus deaths

09/30/2020 | 01:10pm EDT

Sept 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 7,168,077 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 38,764 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 774 to 205,372.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Sept. 29, compared with its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/3kZDvsN)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

