U.S. CDC reports 211,132 deaths from coronavirus

Oct 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 7,528,313 cases of the new
coronavirus, an increase of 53,051 cases from its previous
count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 900 to
211,132.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory
illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4
pm ET on Oct. 7 versus its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/3npgGkp)
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by
individual states.
(Reporting By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya
Soni)