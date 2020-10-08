Log in
U.S. CDC reports 211,132 deaths from coronavirus

10/08/2020 | 01:55pm EDT

Oct 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 7,528,313 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 53,051 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 900 to 211,132.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Oct. 7 versus its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/3npgGkp)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

