U.S. CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 7,641,502 cases of new
coronavirus, an increase of 58,302 cases from its previous
count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 926 to
213,037.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory
illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4
pm ET on Oct. 09 versus its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/3npgGkp)
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by
individual states.
(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; editing by Diane
Craft)