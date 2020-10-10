Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/10/2020 | 01:32pm EDT

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 7,641,502 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 58,302 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 926 to 213,037.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Oct. 09 versus its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/3npgGkp)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:50pCSO CZECH STATISTICAL OFFICE : Voters changed composition of a third of the Senate
PU
01:41pIreland reports 1,012 COVID cases, highest daily toll since April
RE
01:40pGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF HUNGARY : The Eastern Opening policy has lived up to its promises
PU
01:32pU.S. CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus
RE
01:29pDelta knocks out power for Louisiana residents who just got it restored
RE
01:19pPelosi says Trump stimulus proposal is 'one step forward, two steps back'
RE
12:25pTATA STEEL : rededicates Sir Dorabji Tata Park to the people of Jamshedpur
PU
12:10pJOHN HOEVEN : Hoeven Outlines Efforts to Secure Assistance for Ranchers, Ensure Fair & Transparent Pricing
PU
11:57aCHINA TO INVEST NEARLY $900 BILLION IN POWER GRIDS : state media
RE
11:50aSpanish PM urges end to COVID feud as far-right protests
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street finishes up as stimulus talks continue
2TAKE FIVE: Banks, bottom lines, Brexit
3S&P 500 : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: U.S. earnings improvement expected, but still a weak quarter
4Global Spark Plug Market Procurement Intelligence Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Global Forecasts, ..
5CHINA TO INVEST NEARLY $900 BILLION IN POWER GRIDS: state media

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group