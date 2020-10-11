Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. CDC reports 213,614 deaths from coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/11/2020 | 01:13pm EDT

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 7,694,865 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 53,363 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 577 to 213,614.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Oct. 10 versus its previous report a day earlier. https://bit.ly/36sYS1R

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:20pU.S. energy companies begin restoring oil and gas output after storm exits
RE
02:15pTwitter flags Trump tweet for violating its rules on COVID-19 information
RE
02:00pFACTBOX-New Zealand parties clash over COVID-19, economy, taxes and housing
RE
01:44pTwitter flags Trump tweet for violating its rules on COVID-19 information
RE
01:43pSouth Africa lays out conditions to seize land, says investors will be reassured
RE
01:13pU.S. CDC reports 213,614 deaths from coronavirus
RE
01:05p'The War With Grandpa' Tops 'Tenet' at Domestic Box Office
RE
12:52pBritain tells Germany gaps in EU talks must be closed soon
RE
12:39pHouse Speaker Pelosi Says Stimulus Talks With White House at Impasse -- Update
DJ
11:10aBANCA D'ITALIA : Interview with Governor Visco in Corriere della Sera
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Wall St Week Ahead-U.S. earnings improvement expected, but still a weak quarter
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ant Group's $35 billion IPO unlikely to be hurt by possible U.S. curbs, analysts sa..
3French fishermen better off with no deal than bad British proposals -minister
4BAYER AG : Bayer, BASF Fight to Keep Weedkiller on U.S. Farms
5RICHARD BRANSON'S VIRGIN ORBIT SEEKS $1 BILLION VALUATION IN FUNDING ROUND: WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group