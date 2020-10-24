U.S. CDC reports 223,393 total deaths from coronavirus

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 8,469,976 cases of new
coronavirus, an increase of 82,929 cases from its previous
count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 946 to
223,393.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory
illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4
pm ET on Oct. 23 versus its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/31Dqz4H)
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by
individual states.
(Reporting by Rebekah Mathew in Bengaluru, Editing by Franklin
Paul)