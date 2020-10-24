U.S. CDC reports 223,393 total deaths from coronavirus

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 8,469,976 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 82,929 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 946 to 223,393.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Oct. 23 versus its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/31Dqz4H)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting by Rebekah Mathew in Bengaluru, Editing by Franklin Paul)