U.S. CDC reports 224,221 total deaths from coronavirus

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 8,553,827 cases of new
coronavirus, an increase of 83,851 cases from its previous
count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 828 to
224,221.
The CDC reported its tally of COVID-19 cases as of 4 p.m. ET
on Oct. 24 versus its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/31Dqz4H)
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by
individual states.
