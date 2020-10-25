Log in
U.S. CDC reports 224,221 total deaths from coronavirus

10/25/2020 | 01:30pm EDT

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 8,553,827 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 83,851 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 828 to 224,221.

The CDC reported its tally of COVID-19 cases as of 4 p.m. ET on Oct. 24 versus its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/31Dqz4H)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


