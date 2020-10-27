Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. CDC reports 225,084 deaths from coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 01:27pm EDT

Oct 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 8,680,611 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 63,589 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 483 to 225,084.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Oct. 26 compared with its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/31Dqz4H)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:55pREMINGTON ARMS WORKERS ON LAYOFFS, LOSS OF BENEFITS : 'Apparently I wasn't worth anything'
PU
01:47pCorrection to South Korean Economy Article
DJ
01:42pEXCLUSIVE : Chevron to lay off about 25% of Noble Energy employees after merger
RE
01:42pCENOVUS ENERGY TO CUT UP TO 25% OF COMBINED WORKFORCE WITH HUSKY AFTER DEAL : companies
RE
01:42pU.S. Gulf Coast refiners plan to operate through Storm Zeta
RE
01:39pBrazil September federal debt rises 2.59% to $800 bln -Treasury
RE
01:38pNew head of Latin American development bank launches early push for capital increase
RE
01:33pGLOBAL MARKETS : Stocks wobble on COVID-19, US election uncertainty; dollar slips
RE
01:31pEU tells UK to say how long it will align with EU financial rules
RE
01:31pEu's berrigan says eu has assessed that financial sector ready for full brexit in january even if no trade deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors line up for Ant Group's record $34.4 billion IPO
2APPLE INC. : Big Tech earnings approach under antitrust cloud
3'Time is very short' Britain says as EU's Barnier heads to London
4AMS AG : AMS : Says 3Q Revenue, Adjusted EBIT Margin Are at Top End of Guidance
53M profit beats on healthcare boost; says demand for N95 masks to continue

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group