U.S. CDC reports 225,084 deaths from coronavirus

Oct 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 8,680,611 cases of new
coronavirus, an increase of 63,589 cases from its previous
count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 483 to
225,084.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory
illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4
p.m. ET on Oct. 26 compared with its previous report a day
earlier. (https://bit.ly/31Dqz4H)
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by
individual states.
(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)