U.S. CDC reports 228,100 deaths from coronavirus

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 8,924,548 cases of new
coronavirus, an increase of 90,155 cases from its previous
count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,055 to
228,100.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory
illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4
p.m. ET on Oct. 29, compared with its previous report released a
day earlier. (https://bit.ly/3mA7Hfa)
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by
individual states.
(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)