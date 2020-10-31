U.S. CDC reports 229,109 deaths from coronavirus

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 9,024,298 cases of new
coronavirus, an increase of 99,750 cases from its previous
count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,009 to
229,109.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory
illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4
p.m. ET on Oct. 30, compared with its previous report released a
day earlier. (https://bit.ly/3mA7Hfa)
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by
individual states.
(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)