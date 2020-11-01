U.S. CDC reports 229,932 deaths from coronavirus

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 9,105,230 cases of the novel
coronavirus, an increase of 80,932 cases from its previous
count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 823 to
229,932.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory
illness known as COVID-19 as of 4 p.m. ET on Oct. 31, compared
with its previous report released a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/3mA7Hfa)
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by
individual states.
(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)